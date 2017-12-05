“Big tradition for lots of people:” Colorful lights at Country Christmas get people in holiday spirit 🎅

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- When the sun goes down, the lights come up at a holiday favorite in Pewaukee.

“This is an exciting time of year. It’s full of nostalgia and whimsy," said Jenny Long, marketing assistant at the Country Springs Hotel.

Now in its 22nd year, Country Christmas features more than a million lights on a mile-long path that weaves through the woods outside the Country Springs Hotel.

“This is a big tradition for lots of people. They come every year and they just enjoy seeing the little changes that we have to offer every year," said Long.

The attractions continue inside as well. The Christmas Village houses an elaborate model train display.

“Ten train tracks. Around 100 cars -- and then this is a great place to stop to get cookies and hot chocolate," said Long.

It’s a calmer scene in the building next door. The Streets of Bethlehem features nearly life-size nativity pieces handmade in Italy. In fact, it’s a replica of the Pope’s nativity scene.

“As soon as you walk in there it’s a whole different feel. It’s quiet. It’s serene. People are just soaking it all in," said Long.

While there are little tweaks to the displays each year, big changes are coming to the hotel itself. Country Springs will undergo major renovations this winter, and reopen as The Ingleside Hotel in the spring.

“The Ingleside literally means 'by the fire,' so it’s going to be a really relaxed, cozy atmosphere. That’s going to be Lake Country’s newest place to come for meetings and weddings," said Long.

And don’t worry, popular attractions like the water park and, of course, Country Christmas aren’t going anywhere.

