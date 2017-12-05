× Child accidentally shot in central Wisconsin

PLYMOUTH — Officials say a child is recovering after being accidentally shot in central Wisconsin.

Deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Plymouth on Monday evening to check a report of a juvenile with an accidental gunshot wound.

Authorities say the child was taken by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and is in stable condition.

WISC-TV reports the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating, with help from the sheriff’s office.