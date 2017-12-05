Driver crashes into jewelry store in downtown Milwaukee after 2-vehicle accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning, December 5th in downtown Milwaukee. It happened around 3:15 a.m.

According to police, two vehicles collided near 8th and Wisconsin -- and one hit a jewelry store. A squad car was also involved in the crash.

At one point, police say shots may have been fired They are investigating to confirm whether that occurred.

The person whose vehicle hit the jewelry store was not hurt.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash.