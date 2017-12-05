× Free cheesecake: The Cheesecake Factory partners with DoorDash for “Day of 10,000 Slices”

MILWAUKEE — In the spirit of the holidays, The Cheesecake Factory has partnered with DoorDash to present a special Day of 10,000 Slices. 10,000 slices of world-famous cheesecake will be delivered for free on Wednesday, December 6th.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary slice by ordering The Cheesecake Factory delivery through DoorDash and using promo code 10000SLICES at checkout.

The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash will continue the spirit of gift-giving with a free week of delivery on all orders from The Cheesecake Factory from December 6th – 12th, 2017, no promotion code needed.

DoorDash will be delivering from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in more than 70 cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, on a Day of 10,000 Slices.