Howard hits 6 3s, scores 34; Marquette beats Vermont 91-81

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard buried six 3-pointers and tied his career high with 34 points to power Marquette to a 91-81 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night.

Howard grabbed six rebounds and was also 6 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (6-3). The sophomore guard has made all 26 of his free throws this season and has hit 35 straight overall. Sam Hauser scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting with six rebounds and four assists, while Andrew Rowsey chipped in with 13 points and 10 assists.

Freshman Stef Smith came off the bench to shoot 6 of 6 from 3-point range and score a career-high 20 for the Catamounts (6-3). He added four rebounds and three assists. Payton Henson finished with 11 points and six rebounds, Anthony Lamb scored 10 with six boards and Ernie Duncan had 10 points for Vermont, which was playing Marquette for only the second time and the first since an 89-58 loss in 1995.

The Golden Eagles led 42-41 at halftime, but Rowsey scored five in a 10-0 run to open the second half and Marquette hung on from there. Vermont pulled within 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Lamb, but Sacar Anim made a layup and Howard buried a 3 after Lamb miss from long distance to push the lead to 68-60 midway through the second half.