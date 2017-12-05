Jimmy Kimmel’s son has ‘successful heart surgery’

Jimmy Kimmel is off his show this week, but it’s for a good reason.

The late-night host has taken time off to care for his son, who underwent a second heart surgery Monday.

“ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ welcomes guest hosts this week,” the network said in a statement on Monday. “Jimmy’s son, Billy, had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.”

PHOTO GALLERY

Some “celebrity Samaritans” have stepped up to fill in for Kimmel including Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

Kimmel revealed in May during an emotional monologue on his late night show that his son William John Kimmel was born on April 21 with a serious heart issue. The newborn had open-heart surgery a few days after he was born.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel tearfully reveals son’s health crisis

Since then Kimmel has used his experience as the parent of a sick child to become one of the most high-profile advocates in the health care debate.

Related: How Jimmy Kimmel became America’s conscience

In July he offered an update on his son, whom the family calls Billy.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel re-enters health care debate with update on infant son

“Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support,” Kimmel tweeted. “Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got.”