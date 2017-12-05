× Just announced: Montgomery Gentry to open Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage on Aug. 2

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State is eight months away. But on Tuesday, December 5th, fair officials announced Montgomery Gentry is coming back to the Main Stage on August 2nd. That’s the opening day of the 2018 fair.

This emotional return to the stage is the first time member Eddie Montgomery will be touring without the late Troy Gentry.

Tickets for Montgomery Gentry will go on sale the week of February 5, 2018 at wistatefair.com and at the State Fair Ticket Office.

“Better Me,” the lead single from Here’s to You – to be released on February 2, 2018 – is currently playing on Country radio. The single joins the success of past smash hits “Gone” and “My Town”, as well as number one singles “If You Ever Stop Loving Me”, “Something to be Proud of”, “Lucky Man”, “Back When I Knew it All”, and “Roll With Me”.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 2 – August 12.