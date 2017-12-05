× Live 9mm round found in classroom at St. Thomas More High School

ST. FRANCIS — A student at St. Thomas More High School discovered a live 9mm round on the floor in a classroom on Tuesday afternoon, December 5th.

St. Francis police were called to the school to investigate. The circumstances surrounding what lead to the round getting into the school was investigated jointly by the police department as well as St. Thomas More High School administration.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and no students were endangered as a result of this incident. Officials do not believe at any time that a firearm was ever inside the building or on school grounds.