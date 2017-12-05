MILWAUKEE -- Looking to get away for the holiday? You don't have to travel far from Milwaukee to have fun. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, has picks for easy, affordable weekend escapes for getting in the holiday spirit.
Looking to get away? You don’t have to travel far from Milwaukee to have fun
-
“It’s all about the kids:” Hunger Task Force asking for donations at the 91st annual Holiday Parade
-
Clear skies and roadways give travelers a leg up ahead of Thanksgiving
-
This Saturday, a fun shop in Pewaukee will help celebrate Neighborhood Toy Store Day
-
Score amazing travel deals with these new online tools
-
“Don’t want to lose a life:” MFD officials stress knowing your ability before getting near the water
-
-
“Busiest holiday season:” Over 50 million Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving
-
Yay or nay? Beard ornaments available on Amazon; just $10 for 12!
-
20 gifts travelers will actually want
-
These wish lists from children in crisis are heartbreakingly simple
-
Happy holidays! MADACC waives fees for most animals during Thanksgiving weekend 🐶 🐱
-
-
“I map out everything:” Shoppers hit the stores to nab Black Friday deals
-
Milwaukee ranked as one of America’s most underrated cities
-
Yahoo mail adds coupon clipping and travel alerts