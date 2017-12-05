Wind ADVISORY for southeast Wisconsin in effect until 6pm

Looking to get away? You don’t have to travel far from Milwaukee to have fun

Posted 9:24 am, December 5, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to get away for the holiday? You don't have to travel far from Milwaukee to have fun. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, has picks for easy, affordable weekend escapes for getting in the holiday spirit.