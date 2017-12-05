× Make that 2! Another Snowy Owl is being cared for at WHS’ Wildlife Rehabilitation Center 🦉

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center are caring for their second Snowy Owl admitted in less than a week!

Officials on Tuesday, December 5th on Facebook shared a photo of an owl admitted on Saturday, December 2nd.

This, after an owl was found by We Energies officials outside the downtown Milwaukee building last Tuesday, November 28th.

Officials said much like the first owl, the new Snowy Owl is suffering from dehydration, parasites and a foot injury. The animal is also underweight.

The owl is in good hands, however, at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center!