× Man suffers severe head trauma in industrial accident in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A 32-year-old man suffered severe head trauma in an industrial accident in Germantown Tuesday, December 5th.

It happened at Automated Manufacturing on Edison Drive near McCormick Drive around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, the man was struck in the head by an interior part from a piece of machinery. He was taken to a hospital in Germantown and then transferred to Froedtert Hospital. His prognosis is unknown at this time.

Police are being assisted with OSHA in this investigation.