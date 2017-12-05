Police investigating disturbing viral video depicting cat abuse

FONTANA, Calif. — A disturbing and graphic video posted to social media that shows a teen boy throwing a cat into the street like its a football s under investigation by authorities in San Bernardino County.

The approximately 10-second video which has been shared thousands of times on Twitter shows a boy holding up a cat in the front yard of a home. The boy then launches the cat what appears to be at least 20 yards. The cat can be heard screeching and whimpering as it lands in the street.

From the video, its unclear if the cat survived the throw. Officials said Saturday the cat did survive but has a broken leg.

CBSLA is not sharing the video due to its graphic and disturbing nature.

The Fontana Police Department tweeted Saturday that it had been contacted by several people regarding the video.

It has been determined that the incident took place outside our city and we are working with the appropriate jurisdiction to find the cat and the suspect, police wrote.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper reported Saturday that the user who initially shared the video identified themselves as a student at A.B. Miller High School in Fontana.

Meanwhile, Ontario police told the Enterprise that they were also investigating the incident.

Late Saturday, police said they know who their 16-year-old suspect is but have not located him. They will not release his name due to his underage status.

KCAL9s Robert Gray spoke to neighbors in Ontario where there incident took place.

Gray reported the incident took place Friday in a quiet cul-de-sac. And the neighbors he spoke to were dumbfounded as to why anyone would do such a cruel thing to the animal, let alone share it on video.

Its like torturing a little kid, said Brenda Perez. Its an animal, but its like torturing a little kid. Whats the point of him throwing an animal across the street?

Some neighbors recognized the kid in question.

I know who he is, said Oscar Ramos, but I dont know his name. He hangs around here in the alley all the time. Bunch of little kids doing drugs. They think theyre cool. He probably did it just to look cool on video.

It was kind of stupid and childish, said Stephanie Roman, I dont know what drugs he was on to do that but, its really dumb. Yeah, he should go to jail.

The cats owner did not want to talk on camera. She also said she didnt want to give the teen and his videographer any more attention.

She told Gray the adopted cat is okay and animal authorities were helping set the cats fractured leg.

No arrests have been made. The suspect could be facing a felony animal cruelty charge.