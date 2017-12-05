× State Rep. Josh Zepnick stripped of all committee assignments after sexual misconduct allegations

MADISON — Embattled State Rep. Josh Zepnick has been stripped of all of his committee assignments following allegations that he drunkenly kissed two women at parties without their consent.

“I took one of the few disciplinary actions available to me as minority leader and removed Rep. Zepnick from his assigned committees,” Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz said in an email. “Moving forward, I will consult with members of the Assembly Democratic Caucus, as well as the majority party, to ensure this issue is addressed in an appropriate manner.”

Zepnick, D-Milwaukee, was scheduled to be at the state Capitol for a 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Assembly Interstate Relations Committee, which would’ve been his first public appearance since the allegations surfaced Friday.

But State Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, showed up instead. Hebl said Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz asked him Monday to fill in, and Hebl expected the duty would last the rest of the current session.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Republican Speaker Robin Vos, confirmed that Hintz had permanently replaced Zepnick on the committee. Other replacements hadn’t been finalized, she said.

The lights were off in Zepnick’s Capitol office Tuesday morning. An aide working in a second room of Zepnick’s office said the eight-term lawmaker would not be in the Capitol on Tuesday and did not know if he would come to Madison for the rest of the week.

Hebl joined Hintz and fellow Democratic Rep. Jimmy Anderson in calling on Zepnick to resign his Assembly seat.

One woman told The Capital Times that Zepnick grabbed her shoulders and kissed her while at a 2011 election party for a recall candidate. The other woman accused Zepnick of kissing her at the 2015 Democratic state convention in Milwaukee.

Zepnick has apologized to the women but has refused to step down.