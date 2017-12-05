“Steeped in festive tradition:” A holiday favorite is lighting up the night sky in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE -- A holiday favorite is lighting up the night sky in Pewaukee. Carl spent the morning at Country Christmas, telling you about two special days when FOX6 viewers can get a discount on admission.
About Country Christmas (website)
Nestled in the heart of Southeastern Wisconsin is a holiday destination steeped in festive tradition. Each year, the Country Springs Hotel is transformed into a winter wonderland called Country Christmas. Admission to Wisconsin’s largest drive through Christmas lights display includes a trip through the Country Christmas Trail and entrance to two buildings located at the end of the trail, Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem.