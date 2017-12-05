× Tickets on sale for Milwaukee Brewers spring training games

MILWAUKEE — Tickets are on sale for Milwaukee Brewers spring training games.

The Brewers open the spring season Feb. 23 against the Chicago Cubs at the Maryvale Baseball Complex in Phoenix. Milwaukee concludes its spring schedule March 27 in Houston against the new World Series champion Astros.

The Brewers will play 15 spring games at Maryvale, with the final one on March 22 against the Kansas City Royals.

Last month, the Brewers announced a long-term commitment to Maryvale and agreed to spend as much as $63 million to renovate the facility. The City of Phoenix will contribute $10 million to the project over a five-year period as well as annual $1.4 million operating fees.