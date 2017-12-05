× Woman rescued from Racine bedroom amid fire caused by careless use of smoking materials

RACINE — A woman had to be rescued from her bedroom amid a fire at a home near 21st and Blaine in Racine that officials say was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials with the City of Racine Fire Department say a police officer was the first to arrive, and gained access to the home through the front door. The officer heard a woman yelling for help and quickly located her, and directed the first fire crew to her. She was rescued and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire was contained to the bedroom.

Damage has been estimated at $6,000.