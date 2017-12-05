YouTube star scouts out location for his latest holiday video; it’s Milwaukee’s Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — YouTube star Casey Neistat is looking to breathe a little bit of life into the old Northridge Mall on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Why Northridge Mall? Neistat was looking for a location to shoot his latest holiday video — something he hopes will go viral like the one he shot in Finland in 2016. In the video below, Neistat, in partnership with Samsung, was pulled on a snowboard by a giant drone.

Note: Some of the language in the video below may not be suitable for all viewers

Neistat says he is working with Samsung again this year — and that Northridge Mall, which has been abandoned for years, is the perfect location for his next holiday video.

When will that video be released? We’ll all know soon.