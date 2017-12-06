Dryness and split ends: How to prevent winter wear and tear on your hair

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for dry scalps, split ends, and so much more. Jonelle Todd, a stylist with Supercuts, joins Real Milwaukee with some solutions to common winter hair problems.
The bitter cold zaps the moisture from the air so our hair can`t get the moisture it needs naturally. Many people switch to more hydrating skin products during the winter, we should do the same for our hair.
Dryness and split ends are really common problems during winter.
- People with long hair are especially prone to dry hair issues.
- A professional deep-conditioning treatment is the best way to prevent dryness.
- Use a leave-in conditioner daily to protect your hair from the frigid temps.
- Also, get regular haircuts to get rid of split ends. Products can only hide split ends. If you don`t trim off split ends, the breakage will only get worse.
Static is another winter hair problem.
- Your hair picks up an electrical charge from the dry, cold air.
- Preventing static is really about not exposing your hair to the elements in the first place.
- Use a frizz primer before you dry your hair to protect it.
- Even gathering your hair into a bun or tucking it into a hat or jacket before you head outside will cut down on static.
A big problem for guys is dry, itchy scalp and dandruff.
- Guys have less hair to protect the skin so this is a big problem during winter. It`s another reason to wear a warm hat!
- During winter, wash your hair less often. Use a dry shampoo instead. Your scalp is already dry, don`t strip out the oils even more.
- When you do wash your hair, use a sulfate-free shampoo. It`s much less drying.
- To get rid of dandruff, look for treatments with tea tree oil. It`s a natural moisturizer that gives your scalp some much needed attention this time of year.
- A lot of the same rules apply for women, but something really easy that so many women do wrong is put their hair up after a shower. This actually dries out your scalp. Instead, blow dry or air dry your hair before you put it up.