× Green Bay Packers head to Cleveland to take on the winless Browns

CLEVELAND — The Green Bay Packers will travel to Cleveland to play against the Browns. It is the start of a run of three road games in the next four weeks, the first time since 2009 that Green Bay will finish the regular season with three of the final four games taking place on the road. It’s also a game you’ll see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, December 10th.

According to Packers.com, the Packers have won four of the last five against Cleveland. It is Green Bay’s first regular-season trip to Cleveland since 2009, a 31-3 Packers win in Week 7. The Packers are 6-4 at the Browns, including wins in three of the last

four.

Next week, Green Bay will travel to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers. It could also be the first week quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the field again. Either the Packers (2014, 2016) or Panthers (2015) have made it to the NFC Championship each of the last three seasons.