× Homeless veteran who helped stranded woman buys house with fundraiser money

PHILADELPHIA — After receiving nearly $400,000 in donations, a homeless veteran from North Carolina who spent his last $20 to help a woman when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia finally has a home.

Kate McClure, 27, of Bordentown, New Jersey, was driving into Philadelphia on Interstate 95 to visit a friend last month when her car ran out of gas, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I pulled over as far as I could and got out of the car to head to the nearest gas station. That’s when I met Johnny,” McClure wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe.”

McClure learned the man was Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 34, of the Raleigh area. He was an ammunition technician in the Marines.

Bobbitt has been homeless in Philadelphia for a year and a half — until now.

On Monday, Johnny posted on the GoFundMe page, saying he had purchased a new home.

The post read:

Hey guys this is Johnny. Sorry for the lack of updates but I’ve been pretty busy the last few days as you can imagine (Kate taught me about emojis this week). Just wanted to let you all know that thanks to all of you and with the help of Kate and mark I was able to purchase MY NEW HOME yesterday! The feeling is indescribable and it all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown. I’ll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life.

According to the GoFundMe, two trust funds are also being set up for Bobbitt, including a retirement fund so he’ll have a yearly income. He will have a checking account set up for his day-to-day needs.

He also plans to donate to a few organizations and people who have helped him over the last couple of years.

Bobbitt started an Instagram account to document his new-found life and promises to post photos of his home.