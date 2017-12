WAUKESHA COUNTY — Law enforcement reports that all lanes on I-94 eastbound have been closed at Meadowbrook Road due to a crash.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cams

#WaukeshaCounty Traffic ALERT – A Crash is really slowing things down on I-94 EB near County SS/Meadowbrook Rd. @WaukCo911 working hard to clear things up. #PlanAhead and avoid the area if you can! pic.twitter.com/CwsckC8Hok — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 6, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.