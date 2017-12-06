It’s burger time! Shake Shack opens for business in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Shake Shack celebrated the opening of its first Wisconsin location in Milwaukee on Wednesday, December 6th.

A ribbon cutting was held on the corner of Water and Buffalo in the Third Ward.

The first 50 people in line received a free burger.

“There was a man out here since 11:40 last evening and we open at 11:00 a.m., it’s freezing I’m in a hotel three blocks away, and the walk was enough to get me,” said Matt Mayer, Shake Shack. “He waited almost 12 hours so that warms my heart and makes me know we’re in the right place.”

The first Shake Shack opened in 2004. There are now more than 85 locations in 18 states — and 50 more international locations.