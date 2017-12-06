Keep healthy habits in check: 6 ways to avoid unwanted weight gain this holidays season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During the holiday season, healthy habits can often get put on the back burner. Lisa Grudzielanek, a registered dietitian with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with six ways to avoid unwanted weight gain.

According to researchers at the National Institutes of Health, most Americans never lose the weight they gain during the winter holidays. The pounds add up year after year, making holiday weight gain an important factor in the battle of the bulge.

1. Stick with your healthy habits during the week.

Don`t get caught up in the holiday bustle and let your regular meal planning or workout routine fall to the wayside.

Continue to incorporate nutritious meals and exercise into your usual workweek, when your schedule is more structured.

2. Never Arrive Hungry or Thirsty

Have a nutritious protein snack beforehand.

Thirst is often mistaken for hunger.

Staying well hydrated helps minimize overeating.

3. Eat Off One Plate & Select Smaller Plates

We eat less when we can see how much is on our plate.

Avoid the second plate club.

Enjoy conversations, not second helpings.

4. Be a Smart Snacker

Portion distortion common mistake when snacking.

5. Be Mindful

Before you eat: Think to yourself, is that cookie really necessary?

Are you really hungry?

6. Bring a Healthy(ish) Dish to Pass

Try a healthier version of an old favorite.