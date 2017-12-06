× Man, woman found dead at Meadowbrook Village Condos in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence at the Meadowbrook Village Condominiums complex in Pewaukee.

According to the Mukwonago Police Department, deputies were dispatched to the complex on Monday evening, December 5th to do a well-being check on a woman who did not return to her residence.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man and woman dead inside.

Officials are not releasing the names of the deceased until all notifications are made.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.