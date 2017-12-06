× Medical examiner: 349 overdose deaths so far in 2017; 3 died in 1 day

MILWAUKEE — Three people died of drug overdoses in just a matter of hours in Milwaukee County Wednesday, December 6th.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said that’s an unusually high number of overdose deaths in such a short amount of time. All three are unrelated. Two people died in separate hotels, and one person was found dead in a gas station bathroom.

According to the medical examiner, 349 people died of drug overdoses so far this year, compared to 343 for all of 2016.