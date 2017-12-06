Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old Josephine Johnson from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been canceled for 88-year-old Josephine Johnson — a critical missing Milwaukee woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

There was concern after Johnson was last seen in the area of 5th Street and Vienna Avenue on Tuesday, December 5th at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee police have been called out to the area where Johnson was last seen.

No confirmation yet if it’s in connection to the missing woman.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.