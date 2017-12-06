No city officials call on Spencer Coggs to resign in wake of sexual harassment settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Democratic state lawmaker is the first to call on Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs to resign after taxpayers shelled out $75,000 to settle a sexual harassment complaint against him. Coggs seems to have more support at City Hall, where politicians are either keeping quiet or they're on his side.

At City Hall, a sexual harassment settlement from Coggs' stint in the Legislature did not shake some people's confidence in him. They included Alderman Russell Stamper.

"Man don't bring up Spencer. That's my guy. I support Spencer. Don't bring him up. Don't tell him about this," said Stamper.

In 2015, an administrative law judge found probable cause that Coggs, while a state senator, had told an African-American staffer that she was "not black enough."

Coggs said the female staffer's fiance looked "big and gay" -- and made sexual gestures in front of his staff.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would not say if Coggs should resign.

"I have not been briefed by anyone who's been involved directly with that case," said Mayor Barrett. "So I want to look at the fact of that case."

Barrett did have a problem with taxpayers forking over $75,000 to settle with the woman.

"I think that taxpayers should not be on the line for these types of settlements, absolutely. Whether it's at the city level, the state level or at the federal level. This is not something where the taxpayers should be bearing the cost," Barrett said.

Alderman Michael Murphy also wouldn't say if Coggs should resign either, saying he didn't know enough. On Wednesday morning, an aide told FOX6 Coggs was again not in his City Hall office doing his taxpayer-funded job.

Contrast this with at least four lawmakers who are calling on Representative Josh Zepnick to quit after two women accused him of kissing them without their consent.

That state lawmaker calling on Coggs to resign is Fitchburg Democrat Jimmy Anderson.

Coggs said Monday that he's innocent.