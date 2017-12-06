× Packers’ Kevin King out for season with shoulder injury

GREEN BAY — Kevin King’s season is over after the Green Bay Packers placed the rookie cornerback on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

King was inactive two of the past three games because of the injury that had lingered all season.

The 6-foot-3 King had played well in spurts, giving the Packers a mix of height and speed that they had been lacking at cornerback to play effective press coverage.

He was the team’s top draft pick this year as the first selection of the second round — the 33rd overall pick — out of Washington. King made 27 tackles and defended five passes in nine games as a rookie, making five starts.

The Packers activated cornerback Demetri Goodson from the reserve/physically unable to perform list to replace King on the roster.