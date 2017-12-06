Report shows homeless man with large axe shattered front windows at Intermodal Station in September

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News has confirmed a homeless man who had been escorted from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station returned early on September 19th with an axe, and smashed three front windows in the building’s west lobby.

The Intermodal Station has made headlines after nearly 40 vehicles were broken into December 2nd/3rd — and travelers returned to find a mess in the parking lot for the second straight weekend. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, at least six vehicles were broken into at the Intermodal Station.

PHOTO GALLERY

Milwaukee police on Tuesday, December 5th released surveillance video showing at least four suspects smashing car windows on Saturday, December 2nd. They’re hoping to identify and apprehend these suspects.

Meanwhile — as it relates to the September incident, FOX6 News has learned via a report prepared by Colliers International that security staff and Intermodal passengers around 2:00 a.m. on September 19th called 911 to report the man with the large axe, and he was arrested for disorderly conduct with a weapon, according to the incident report.

No one was hurt.

Photos from the incident show all three front windows had gaping holes and shattered glass lay scattered on the ground below.

PHOTO GALLERY

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett had this to say Wednesday morning about the recent break-ins at the Intermodal Station.

“This is an issue that I take very seriously. I have looked at that film of the incident that occurred over the weekend, and it is very disturbing to see it. I know that our police department has been in active conversations, but this underscores the point that I’ve been making for well over a year now. We need to have the state of Wisconsin work with us so that rather than cutting the size of our police department, we can increase the size of our police department. The police have been in active conversations, what I’ve been told, with the operators of that parking lot to make sure they’re doing what they can to make it safe. We need to have the state of Wisconsin step up. This is not a situation where we’re not putting resources into the police department. I just want people to understand that. We are putting resources in the police department, but you cannot have the state of Wisconsin continue to turn its back on these issues, and that’s exactly what’s happened,” Barrett said.

Milwaukee aldermen said earlier this week the Milwaukee Intermodal Station is leased to a California company which, in turn, leases the parking lot to a private business — Interstate Parking Company LLC.

Alderman Robert Bauman pointed out According to the most recent business license application, the parking lot’s “plan of operation” is lacking considerably.

“The description is blank. Not only have they described no security plan, but they really haven’t even filled out the the boxes that are on the form. There’s no attendant on duty. No 24/7 security. There’s no anything, and that’s a big problem. If they are not going to step up and support and protect our customers, the city will have to look at tightening the license requirements and mandating security protocol to these types of parking lots,” Bauman said.

Bauman said Common Council members will revisit the licensing ordinance to substantially increase the security requirements and introduce it at the next meeting.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News received the below statement from Interstate Parking:

“We immediately added additional mobile patrol at many of our downtown locations. We are actively reviewing security plans with our security contractors, upgrading camera systems and installing new systems where we feel they will be most beneficial. We are working with MPD on response times as incidents are reported.”