× Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls for Franken to resign

MADISON— U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, is calling for fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken, of neighboring Minnesota, to resign.

Baldwin joined with other female Democratic senators Wednesday in calling for Franken to step down. Their demands for his resignation came after the two-term senator faced a fresh allegation that he forcibly tried to kiss a woman in 2006. He’s also facing other allegations that he groped women.

Baldwin says on Twitter, “I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign.”

She had previously said she supported a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior.