Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls for Franken to resign

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) attends the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hearing in the Capitol building on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. The hearing dealt with the subject of 'Democracy for Sale' and how they feel that the campaign finance system allows foreign governments to buy influence in the U.S. Elections and what can be done about it. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) attends the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hearing in the Capitol building on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. The hearing dealt with the subject of 'Democracy for Sale' and how they feel that the campaign finance system allows foreign governments to buy influence in the U.S. Elections and what can be done about it. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MADISON— U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, is calling for fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken, of neighboring Minnesota, to resign.
Baldwin joined with other female Democratic senators Wednesday in calling for Franken to step down. Their demands for his resignation came after the two-term senator faced a fresh allegation that he forcibly tried to kiss a woman in 2006. He’s also facing other allegations that he groped women.
Baldwin says on Twitter, “I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign.”
She had previously said she supported a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior.