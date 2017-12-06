“Shop with a Brewer:” Brewers, Meijer team up to spread holiday cheer to USO children

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Meijer teamed up on Wednesday, December 6th to spread holiday cheer to some USO children.

The kids were invited to the Waukesha store for holiday shopping, and they also had dinner with Brewers’ first baseman Eric Thames and the Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages.

It was part of the third annual “Shop with a Brewer” holiday event.

The children also got a $100 Meijer gift card to spend on anything they wanted, and they’ll also get a $20 gift card to buy a toy for a child at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.