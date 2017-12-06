× The top Facebook moment of 2017? International Women’s Day

This, indeed, was the year of the woman. From the Women’s March in January to the #MeToo revelations, 2017 has seen social campaigns lead to social change around women’s issues.

It’s only fitting then that the biggest topic on the biggest social network this year was International Women’s Day.

Facebook says the March 8 event was its most-discussed moment of the year.

“This was the No. 1 most talked-about moment in 2017, doubling from last year, with people around the world talking, sharing and posting in celebration of women and related issues,” the social network said.

International Women’s Day, which started in the early 1900s, is an annual celebration recognizing women’s economic, political and social achievements. It also serves to highlight the ongoing struggle for gender equality worldwide.

Women around the world marked the day by wearing red to work, going on strike or joining rallies calling for equal rights.

Here are the other big moments on Facebook this year. (Note: Facebook didn’t rank these events in any particular order.)

— Super Bowl 51: The social network said there were more than 262 million views of Super Bowl-related videos on the platform.

— The Las Vegas attack

— The Mexico earthquake

— Hurricane Harvey: Facebook said users raised more than $20 million in the biggest fundraising effort for a single crisis this year.

— One Love Manchester: The benefit concert was the most-viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook in 2017.

— Total Solar Eclipse

— The Women’s March on Washington: It was the largest Facebook event for a single cause.