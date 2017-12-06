× US Attorney, Wisconsin AG: 19 face federal charges in drug conspiracy case

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel are scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, December 6th to announce the arrests and federal charges having been filed against 19 defendants.

The defendants are listed as being from Milwaukee, Chicago and Burlington, Iowa. They face a variety of charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud.

The news conference was set for 2:00 p.m.