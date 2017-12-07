Did you miss the “Perry’s People” special on FOX6? Click here to view the stories.

16-year-old student confesses to writing threatening message at Wilmot Union H.S.

Posted 10:22 am, December 7, 2017

Wilmot Union High School

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified the subject who wrote a threatening message on the bathroom wall at Wilmot Union High School.

The school resource officer assigned to the school became of aware of written threatening verbiage on a male bathroom stall on December 4th. The threat included the words “shoot up the school.”

The officer viewed hundreds of hours of school video before questioning a 16-year-old male student — who confessed to the crime.

The case on the juvenile suspect is being referred to the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office and Kenosha County Juvenile Intake for review.

