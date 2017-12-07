× 24-year-old Elkhorn man dies after rolling vehicle, hitting trees in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — A 24-year-old Elkhorn man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Dam Road in the Town of Sugar Creek in Walworth County.

The crash happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday, December 7th.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jeff Myers of Elkhorn, was driving northbound on Dam Road when he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled multiple times and hit numerous trees.

Officials say Myers was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Myers’ 30-year-old passenger of Elkhorn, was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage. Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.