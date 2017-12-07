× 37-year-old from Lake Geneva dies following head-on crash in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — Walworth County officials report a 37-year-old from Lake Geneva, died following a head-on crash that happened on Highway 12 near South Road — at the Wisconsin/Illinois State line — in the Village of Genoa City.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5th.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 minivan was traveling east on Highway 12, when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound semi tractor/trailer.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver of the minivan, 37-year-old Allen Bates of Lake Geneva, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi tractor/trailer, a 49-year-old from Wyoming, Michigan, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit. Assisting agencies include the Village of Genoa City Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Richmond Police Department, Bloomfield and Genoa City Fire and Rescue Units, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.