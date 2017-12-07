Did you miss the “Perry’s People” special on FOX6? Click here to view the stories.

60 years in prison for Larry Nassar, doctor who assaulted gymnasts

Posted 11:09 am, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23AM, December 7, 2017

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is seen in the 55th District Court where Judge Donald Allen Jr. bound him over on June 23, 2017 in Mason, Michigan to stand trial on 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan— A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence Thursday.

Neff says the 54-year-old Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016. Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

He’ll be sentenced in those cases in January.

Related stories