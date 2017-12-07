“A contemporary dance spectacle:” The Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to the Riverside Theater

MILWAUKEE -- A classic story re-imagined. The Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to the Riverside Theater Thursday night, December 7th. Kurtis Blow, the lead dancer and creator, joins FOX6 WakeUpp to tell us all about the show.

About The Hip Hop Nutcracker (website)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle featuring a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist. The traditional classic Tchaikovsky score beautifully complements the power moves of these 12 dancers, with transitional and incidental music re-mixed and re-imagined, helping to bring a beautifully surprising contemporary vibe to the production. The show will feature DJ Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, opening the show in most cities with a short set before rapping the introduction.