× Brewers officials: Renovations of PNC Club Level concourse at Miller Park includes new food destinations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the PNC Club Level concourse at Miller Park will be renovated.

According to a press release from Brewers officials, the project will feature a redesign and modernization of the aesthetic for the PNC Club Level corridor, as well the addition of two new food destinations, a hospitality station and a revamped marketplace concept.

The aesthetic upgrades will feature new corridor finishes, wallcoverings, modifications to lighting, new wayfinding signage and large format wall graphics commemorating various moments in Miller Park history.

Brewers officials said brand new large screen televisions will be placed along several of the corridor walls and new furniture – including bar top tables as well as modular soft seating – will be added along the concourse.

“This is just one of several projects related to Miller Park that we have planned for this off-season,” said Brewers Chief Operation Officer Rick Schlesinger in the release.

The upgrades to the PNC Club Level include new dining options — an extension of the comprehensive overhaul of the ballpark’s food and beverage program completed earlier this year.

PNC Bank in 2010 secured naming rights for the PNC Club Level.

The work will be completed before the start of the 2018 season.