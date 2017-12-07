× Brown Deer police: Teen charged in connection with carjacking of 60-year-old woman

BROWN DEER — A 16-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday, December 6th in connection with a carjacking that happened at the ALDI grocery store in Brown Deer. The teen faces multiple charges including:

Strong Arm Robbery

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent

Obstruction

Brown Deer police say the crime happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1st. A 60-year-old Brown Deer woman was seated in her vehicle when the teenager opened her door and attempted to remove her from her car. The victim resisted and the suspect eventually dragged her from the car by her ankles and then drove off.

The stolen vehicle was later located by the Milwaukee Police Department and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed and the occupants were arrested.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her ankle as a result of the attack.

Officials with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office say they intend to file a petition to move the 16-year-old into adult court.