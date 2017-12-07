Coming to Summerfest: New Uline Warehouse stage to be built at Maier Festival Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Uline announced on Thursday, December 7th plans to build a new Uline Warehouse stage at the north end of Maier Festival Park.

Summerfest collaborator Eppstein Uhen Architects has been selected to concept, design and lead the project into construction. Renderings of the new stage will be available in the coming months.

Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. issued the following statement in a news release:

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Uline, a company that appreciates the value of Summerfest as an accessible festival experience for our entire community. With this capital commitment we will have reconstructed seven major stage areas by 2020. We are exceptionally grateful to our sponsors for their support in making Henry Maier Festival Park a world-class venue."

Brian Shenker, Uline Vice President of Customer Development, issued this statement:

"ULINE is excited to extend its relationship with Summerfest and continue to help the festival be a key part in making Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin a great place to live. In addition, the Summerfest partnership brings broader recognition of the ULINE brand as we look to expand the business with quality people interested in joining the ULINE team at our Corporate Headquarters in Pleasant Prairie and our new distribution facility in Kenosha."

Summerfest 2018 runs from June 27 - July 1 and July 3 - July 8. For more information, visit summerfest.com.