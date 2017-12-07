“Delicious burgers, hot dogs:” Shake Shack opens for business in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The national chain Shake Shack has officially set up shop in Milwaukee. They opened their first Wisconsin location Wednesday, December 6th. The first Shake Shack opened in 2004. There are now more than 85 locations in 18 states -- and 50 more international locations.

About Shake Shack (website)

In 2004, a permanent kiosk opened in the park: Shake Shack was born. This modern day “roadside” burger stand serves up the most delicious burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine and more. An instant neighborhood fixture, Shake Shack welcomed people from all over the city, country and world who gathered together to enjoy fresh, simple, high-quality versions of the classics in a majestic setting. The rest, as they say, is burger history.

