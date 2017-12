BROWN DEER — Dozens of residents turned out for the annual Brown Deer tree lighting ceremony on Thursday evening, December 7th — including our very own FOX6’s Kim Murphy.

The tree is located outside the North Shore Fire Department building.

Folks at the event had the opportunity to hang out inside, listen to some carols, get some snacks and sit on Santa’s lap!

Caroling in the holidays in Brown Deer! Can you believe I’m in charge of plugging in the tree! @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/YbT5R0qXd7 — Kim Murphy (@kmpossiblemke) December 8, 2017

Just asked Santa if I’ve been good. Santa: you don’t want me to answer that @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/jeBHmsQS7U — Kim Murphy (@kmpossiblemke) December 8, 2017

This is the third annual lighting of the Brown Deer tree.