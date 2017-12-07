× Driver runs red light; woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash at 12th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Wednesday, December 6th near 12th and Walnut — which left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a Chevy Malibu failed to stop for a traffic signal and caused the crash involving multiple vehicles.

The driver fled the scene.

The driver of another vehicle involved the crash, a 22-year old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital where she continues to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

MPD’s investigation is ongoing and a known suspect is being sought.