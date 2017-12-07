× Fully engulfed: Mount Pleasant police investigate suspicious vehicle fire; no injuries

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that spread to a garage and forced evacuations early Thursday, December 7th.

It happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Meyer Court near Durand Avenue.

Police say arriving officers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in front of an attached garage, and the garage eaves were beginning to start on fire.

People were evacuated from a condo complex as firefighters responded to extinguish the flames.

Police say this fire is considered suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

No one was hurt.