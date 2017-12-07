× Medical examiner reports 5 overdose deaths overnight, 354 overdose deaths so far in 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Chief Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News there were five overdose deaths overnight. That’s in addition to the three reported cases on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said that’s an unusually high number of overdose deaths in such a short amount of time. All three deaths on Wednesday are unrelated. Two people died in separate hotels, and one person was found dead in a gas station bathroom.

According to the medical examiner, 354 people died of drug overdoses so far this year, compared to 343 for all of 2016.