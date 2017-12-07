× MFD rescues 4 people from burning home near Bremen and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Four people needed to be rescued from a burning home on Bremen Street near Keefe Avenue Thursday evening, December 7th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire was on the second floor of the home — trapping people inside.

Officials say one person was hanging out of a third-floor window, and three others were trapped with no exit on a second-floor porch. The fire department rescued all four.

No injuries were reported.

Officials had the fire under control in about 20-25 minutes. The cause remains under investigation.