Officials to announce fate of Food Town Mini Mart, shut down for allegedly selling synthetic drugs

MILWAUKEE -- Mayor Barrett and law enforcement officials will announce Thursday, December 7th the next steps for the Food Town Mini Mart on Hopkins Street. The store was shut down pending a court trial based on some of its merchandise.

In May 2017, the city attorney was able to obtain a court order to close down the food mart. This comes on top of a civil lawsuit filed against Food Town Mini Mart and Atomic Glass on the east side -- by the state attorney general and the Department of Agriculture. The stores are accused of fraudulently advertising the drugs as "incense" and "potpourri" rather than warning about the dangers of human consumption. Recently, there have been three deaths locally blamed on the synthetic drug.

Officials say the lawsuit is the culmination of a months-long investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Milwaukee Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Agents successfully purchased K-2 (also known as spice and synthetic marijuana) during a number of undercover buys.

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and state and local law enforcement representatives, gathered around the Food Town Mini Mart Friday afternoon, June 2nd to make the announcement.

"That search warrant resulted in seizing over 1,800 packets of K-2 drug paraphernalia and machinery designed to manufacture K-2," said Barrett.