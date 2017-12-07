Pictures: Milwaukee police ask for help to ID suspect in sex assault at laundromat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Big Wash Laundromat near 51st and Center on Wednesday, December 6th.

Officials say the female victim was in the business around 5:40 p.m. and went into a bathroom. When she tried to exit the bathroom, the suspect pushed the victim and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight the suspect off and fled from the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, in his 30s, approximately 5’7” tall, 190 pounds, with a low haircut, acne, and a skinny face. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red pants, and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.