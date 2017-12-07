Police: Andrew Tyler, 71-year-old crossing guard struck by hit-and-run driver has passed away

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Tyler, a crossing guard struck by a hit-and-run driver on November 10th has died, police said Thursday, December 7th.

Police said he passed away Thursday as a result of his injuries.

MPD’s investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing and there are no new updates to share, police said Thursday.

As of November 20th, Tyler was in grave condition. Relatives told FOX6 News Tyler suffered “irreversible brain damage.”

The 71-year-old was walking to his post outside Kluge Elementary School on November 10th when he was hit by a car at 72nd and Carmen. The driver fled the scene.

Both legs had to be amputated as a result of the crash.

Police have shared surveillance video from a nearby house that captured a shot of the striking car as it left. Police described it as a burgundy, late 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre. Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.com account in Tyler’s honor. CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate.